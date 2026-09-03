Stanford to retire the late Katie Meyer's soccer jersey after her suicide

The Brief In a historic program first, the undefeated and top-ranked Stanford women's soccer team will officially retire jersey No. 19 tonight to honor former team captain Katie Meyer. The ceremony will take place on Thursday during the team's Mental Health Awareness Night match against USC No player has worn No. 19 since 2022, the year Meyer died by suicide.



In a historic program first, the undefeated and top-ranked Stanford women's soccer team will officially retire jersey No. 19 tonight to honor former team captain Katie Meyer.

Retiring No. 19 jersey

What we know:

The ceremony will take place on Thursday during the team's Mental Health Awareness Night match against USC. It marks the first time in Stanford women's soccer history that a player's number has been retired.

No player has worn No. 19 since 2022, the year Meyer died by suicide after facing threats from school administration when she retaliated against a football player to stand up for a teammate.

"We're happy Stanford is doing this, but it's definitely sad," said Gina Meyer, Katie's mother.

"I think it's a really strong and poignant gesture by the university, honoring Katie's dedication, passion and performance there at Stanford," said Steve Meyer, Katie's father. "And while it is bittersweet, we're honored and proud that they would do this."

Katie's Save

Big picture view:

: Stanford Cardinal goalkeeper Katie Meyer #19 celebrates during a game between UNC and Stanford Soccer W at Avaya Satdium on December 8, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

Following her death, Meyer's parents founded "Katie's Save," a foundation that successfully helped pass legislation in California requiring public universities to offer support to students facing administrative disciplinary action.

The Meyer family also settled a lawsuit with Stanford University, with terms that included retiring her jersey—an idea originally proposed by her head coach.

‘Amazing human being’

What they're saying:

"She was an amazing human being, she brought so much energy and enthusiasm, she was one of our captains, a key leader for our group," said Paul Ratcliffe, Stanford's women's soccer coach for 24 years. "She helped us win the 2019 national championship, so she's one of my all time favorites and I'm just so proud that we can remember her by retiring her jersey."

Meyer helped lead Stanford to the 2019 College Cup title, delivering crucial saves during a penalty shootout in the championship game, which Coach Ratcliffe called one of the best games he has ever coached.

Meyer's parents are now working to take their state legislation to the national level in Congress.

Their bill, H.R. 5545 now has more than 20 sponsors.

If you are struggling, you can call 988, the nation's Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.