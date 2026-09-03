Pittsburg police officer and suspect injured in police-station shooting during suspect's booking

The Brief A police officer and a suspect were shot Thursday at the jail while the 31-year-old suspect was being booked. Both the officer and suspect were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Their conditions have both stabilized but the extent of their injuries are either serious or unclear. The officer and the suspect, neither of whom have been identified were involved in a physical altercation during the booking. It isn't clear how the firearm went off.



A Pittsburg police officer and a suspect being booked into the jail were both injured in a shooting on Thursday following a physical altercation, police say.

Officer and suspect shot at jail

What we know:

Police said in a statement that a 31-year-old man, who was arrested, was involved in a physical altercation with one of the department's officers while being booked into jail. They said a firearm went off, but did not confirm in their statement that it was the officer's gun. They also did not say if either was holding the gun in their hands or how the gun went off. They only indicated this was an "officer-involved shooting" and that both parties were injured.

The jail is located on Civic Avenue off of Highway 4. The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m.

The injuries

Police said both the officer and the suspect, neither of whom have been identified, were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The officer was said to be in "serious but stable condition." They only said the suspect was listed in stable condition but did not say how badly he was injured.

The investigation

Both the Pittsburg Police Investigations Division and Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office are investigating this shooting.

What they're saying:

Contra Costa County Supervisor Shanelle Scales-Preston, who previously served as mayor of Pittsburg, issued a statement saying she is, "heartbroken and outraged" that one of Pittsburg's police officers was shot this afternoon.

She said she is a Pittsburg resident and that violence against law enforcement officers is unacceptable.

"I'm asking the entire Pittsburg community to hold this officer, their family, and the entire department in their prayers right now," she said.