Shooting near San Jose liquor store leaves 1 dead

The Brief The San Jose Police Department says the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near the corner of Taylor Street and Stockton Avenue. A man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police have not detailed the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting, nor information on a potential suspect.



One person was shot and killed in a late-night shooting Wednesday night in San Jose.

San Jose shooting

What we know:

The San Jose Police Department says the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near the corner of Taylor Street and Stockton Avenue.

A neighbor explained what he saw.

Neighbor's account

Local perspective:

"I’ve never seen that many police cars in San Jose ever, so I knew something went down bigtime," said Wayne, declining to give his last name. "I should have taken a photo of it. It was just literally red and blue, it was lit up like Christmas."

Early Thursday morning, about a dozen of police cruisers remained on scene as the crime scene unit investigated. Clothes and evidence tags littered the parking lot of Paul's Quick Liquors until police left the scene.

"This area’s so quiet. We have a lot of homeless here, but not really a problem, it’s just bizarre," the neighbor said.

San Jose police investigate a shooting outside Paul Liquor's at Stockton Avenue and Taylor Street. Sept. 2, 2026

No suspect information

What we don't know:

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Stockton Avenue. A man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police have not detailed the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting, nor information on a potential suspect.

Those with information are asked to contact San Jose Police Detective Sergeant Barragan or Detective Harrington by phone at (408) 277-5283, or by email at 4106@sanjoseca.gov or 4365@sanjoseca.gov, respectively.

San Jose police investigate a shooting outside Paul Liquor's at Stockton Avenue and Taylor Street. Sept. 2, 2026