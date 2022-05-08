Interview with "The First Lady" actress, Regina Taylor

(KTVU) – "The First Lady" is a star-packed drama on the cable network, Showtime.

The program tells the stories of three women, whose spouses became the President of the United States.

The show follows the lives, the triumphs and the heartaches of being married to the most powerful leader of the free world.

Gillian Anderson plays Eleanor Roosevelt.

Michelle Pfeiffer plays Betty Ford, and Viola Davis plays Michelle Obama.

On Mother's Day, KTVU's "Mornings on 2" interviewed Regina Taylor, the actress who plays Obama's mother, Marian Shields Robinson.

Topics included preparing for the role, especially portraying a real-life figure.

