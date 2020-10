article

New two Richmond men, ages 22 and 23, and a 22-year-old San Francisco man arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

They are being treated with non-life-threatening injuries and one has since been released, said Newark police Lt. Shannon Todd.

Police believe the shooting wasn't random, but didn't release any other details.

Anyone with information can call the "Anonymous Tip" hotline at (510) 578-4965.