Investigation under way into what killed beloved swan at San Francisco Palace of Fine Arts

An investigation was under way into what led to the death of a beloved white swan in San Francisco, a longtime fixture of the Palace of Fine Arts.

Blue Boy, a swan at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts has died. San Francisco Zoo officials said zinc and lead were found in the bird as well as in his swan mate, Blanche. (San Francisco Recreation)

For years, Blue Boy, along with his companion, Blanche, have been well known figures to visitors of the iconic San Francisco landmark, with the birds often seen wading in the Palace pond.

The San Francisco Zoo said both birds were being treated by its veterinarians for possible zinc and lead poisoning when last week, Blue Boy was found unresponsive. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The swan was estimated to be 17 years old.

On Thursday, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department shared the news of the bird’s death on social media, saying, "We are saddened by the passing of Blue Boy, one of our two beloved Palace of Fine Arts swans. Our hearts are with his longtime mate Blanche and all of the Palace visitors who loved him."

Advertisement

Zoo officials said Blanche was continuing to under go treatment and appeared to be responding well.

SIGN UP FOR THE KTVU NEWSLETTER

On social media, regular visitors to the Palace expressed their sadness over the news. Facebook user Brie Pierquet shared, "This is heartbreaking. I live down the street and love walking over there."

"Heartbroken for Blanche," wrote Molly Kish on Twitter, adding, "RIP #BlueBoy you were a treasure."

Officials said that they were waiting for results of the necropsy being performed on the bird as well as findings from tests to the soil around the swans’ habitat.

"We hope to have answers soon," rec and park officials said, "so we can bring Blanche home to the Palace."