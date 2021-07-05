Investigators: San Francisco pier fire started by fireworks

Fireworks were being blamed for yet another fire Monday morning. Firefighters in San Francisco put out flames on a pier in the city's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 10:00 a.m. at 450 Amador Street. Crews quickly responded and put out the fire with the help from SFFD's water team.

"Fireboat3 was called to assist on this Pier Fire, which is now contained," the fire department tweeted.

No one was hurt and no parties were displaced, according to officials.

The fire department also shared video of the smoke and flames emerging from the pier and later updated the public on how the fire started.

"UPDATE: THE CAUSE OF THIS FIRE WAS FIREWORKS," the fire department said in its caption to the video.

Fire crews across the Bay Area have been busy during the Fourth of July long weekend with heightened concerns over illegal fireworks going off amid the bone dry, drought conditions.

Firefighters put out multiple fires overnight as illegal fireworks have been popping off around the region.