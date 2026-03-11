Expand / Collapse search

Iran can't compete in World Cup including games in California

By Stephanie Weaver
Updated  March 11, 2026 10:17am PDT
FIFA World Cup
FOX Local
LiveNOW’s Chris Williams sits down with FOX Sports Analyst Rob Stone to break down the countdown to the World Cup — the storylines, the stakes, and why this tournament could be unforgettable.

LOS ANGELES - Iran's sports minister on Wednesday said the country's team cannot take part in the upcoming World Cup after the United States killed its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in its ongoing war.

In a video, Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali said Iranian players would not be safe in the United States. 

Iran could drop out of the World Cup games hosted in Los Angeles and Seattle. 

What they're saying:

"Due to the wicked acts they have done against Iran — they have imposed two wars on us over just eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people – definitely it’s not possible for us to take part in the World Cup," Donyamali told Iranian state TV.

Iran was set to play matches in Los Angeles

The backstory:

Iran was due to play two matches in Los Angeles in June, against New Zealand and Belgium, before facing Egypt in Seattle in their final group stage match on June 26.

The U.S. is hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

However, their participation was uncertain after the U.S. and Israel began launching airstrikes on Feb. 28.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said "I really don’t care" if Iran takes part in the 48-nation tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he met with Trump on Tuesday night "to discuss the status of preparations" for the tournament and received assurances that Iran would be permitted to come to the U.S.

The Source: This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press, ESPN contributed.

