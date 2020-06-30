IRS won't extend tax filing deadline past July 15

article

The Internal Revenue Service announced on Monday that the tax filing deadline will not be extended past July 15.

The agency said in a press release, that taxpayers unable to meet the deadline can request an automatic extension of time to file until Oct. 15. They can also set up a payment plan and set up a payment plan if they need to.

“The IRS understands that those affected by the coronavirus may not be able to pay their balances in full by July 15, but we have many payment options to help taxpayers,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “

The IRS urges taxpayers who may owe to carefully review their situation and pay what they can by the July deadline to avoid penalties and interest.

The original federal tax filing deadline was April 15 but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.