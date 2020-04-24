Isolated and alone, CA expands services for seniors during COVID-19 crisis

article

California has expanded its services for seniors socially isolated as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday gave more details into the state's partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide the elderly population—one vulnerable to COVID-19 infection, with three nutritious meals a day, seven days a week.

Newsom said there are more than 1.2 million seniors across the state who live alone and due to stay-at-home orders many are don't have access to food.

Through California's "Restaurants Deliver" program at-risk seniors will receive three meals a day at no cost.

Newsom said local restaurants will prepare and deliver the meals to seniors in need and be reimbursed through FEMA and the state. For each senior, the governor said it will cost about $66 to provide them with three meals a day.

Seniors who are eligible for the program have to be high-risk for COVID-19 exposure, living below the federal poverty level, impacted or exposed to the virus, or have a compromised immune system.

