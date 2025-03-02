Israel blocks humanitarian aid into Gaza

article

In a very dangerous development, Israel has blocked humanitarian aid into Gaza until Hamas renews its agreement to a ceasefire.

The delicate ceasefire that had been in effect, resulting in a series of hostage-for-prisoner swaps, which included 33 hostages and eight bodies in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinians, expired on Saturday.

The expectation was that the two-month ceasefire would be extended through Ramadan, one of Islam's most important months, where the faithful believe the holy Qur'an was sent down from heaven.

Ramadan coincides with Passover, one of the most important Jewish high holidays, celebrating the Israelites escape from Egypt.

Instead, Israeli leadership has stated that it will not continue the ceasefire, withdraw its troops or allow continued shipments of goods, supplies and services, without the remaining hostages being released as expected.

Hamas claims such demands are blackmail and a war crime.

At this point, unless mediators and envoys can carve out a quick deal, resumed hostilities are likely.

Gaza neighbor Egypt, a key negotiator in the ceasefire process, released a statement condemning Israel's closure of Gaza and accusing it of using "starvation as a weapon.'"

"Obviously, if that allegation is true, that's a major violation of international law…to have Egypt come out and make that allegation, I think, is quite significant," said St. Mary's College Political expert Corey Cook.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister also said reconstruction plans for Gaza will ensure that Palestinians can remain in their land. Those plans will be revealed on Tuesday at an Arab emergency summit in Cairo on Tuesday.

That is a direct repudiation of President Trump's announced plans to have the U.S. rebuild Gaza with no plans to allow Palestinians to re-occupy it.

"It roiled the region…some of the United States allies in the region immediately responded and said 'we don't agree with this,' saying ‘we still believe in security for the Palestinian people. We still believe in a solution in Gaza that's not based on the United States coming and remaking it in their own image,'" said Cook.

Until there is a durable ceasefire and resolution, no true reconstruction of any kind can even begin.

"The scale of this war has been just unprecedented and extraordinary, and so the amount of rebuilding that will be necessary is immense, and it's going to take, obviously, a multinational effort in the region to do that," said Cook.

Most at risk right now is a wider war involving more nations.

"I can't even comprehend what a wider conflict would look like or what further devastation to that region would look like," Cook said.