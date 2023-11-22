Jamie Foxx accused of 2015 sexual assault in new lawsuit

article

WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS GRAPHIC INFORMATION

Jamie Foxx allegedly sexually assaulted "Jane Doe" in 2015 at Catch NYC restaurant in a claim filed in a New York court Wednesday.

The lawsuit was filed the day before the New York Adult Survivors Act expired, which allowed sexual assault survivors to file lawsuits against alleged abusers after the statute of limitations runs out.

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Doe, the Plaintiff, claimed Foxx was "intoxicated" when he grabbed her by the arm and proceeded to assault her in the back area of the rooftop lounge.

FILE - Actor Jamie Foxx arrives at the opening night premiere of "Just Mercy" at 42nd Mill Valley Film Festival at The Outdoor Art Club on Oct. 03, 2019 in Mill Valley, California. (Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

In addition to Foxx, Catch Hospitality Group, restaurateur Mark Birnbaum, and managing partner Arie Kovant are each also named in the suit.

The complaint stated Doe and a friend were seated "one table away" from Foxx who was having drinks with Birnbaum. Doe recalled crowds of patrons gathering and being ushered away from the table throughout the evening, but she and her friend were never asked to move tables.

"At some point near approximately 1:00am on August 27, 2015 after many patrons had left the area, Plaintiff’s friend stood up from the table, walked over to Defendant Foxx and asked if he would take a picture with her and Plaintiff," docs listed. "FOXX stated ‘sure baby anything for you’ and walked to Plaintiff’s table. Several photographs were taken."

Doe alleged that "Foxx seemed intoxicated" while taking photographs. "At one point Foxx roughly grabbed Plaintiff’s phone out of her hand and took additional photographs," the complaint said. "Foxx then made several comments to Plaintiff including ‘Wow, you have that super model body’, ‘You smell so good’ and ‘You look like Nickie.’ When Plaintiff asked ‘Who’s Nickie?,’ Foxx replied ‘Gabrielle Union.’

"Foxx proceeded to grab Plaintiff by her arm and pulled her to the back area of the rooftop."

Doe stated in the complaint that she "has suffered and continues to suffer physical and emotional injuries, anxiety, distress, embarrassment and economic harm."

