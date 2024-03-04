Jason Kelce uses Taylor Swift lyrics during retirement speech, fans notice

article

Taylor Swift fans were quick to notice a few similarities between Jason Kelce’s farewell speech and some of the lyrics to her songs during a news conference on Monday.

While Kelce announced his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles to the press, he appeared to sprinkle in a few references to the pop star’s songs including "All Too Well" and "Wildest Dreams."

Swifties flocked to social media , highlighting the alleged references to his brother’s very-famous girlfriend.

"jason kelce quoting taylor swift lyrics in his retirement speech????? i just bought my jersey," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"It had laughs, it had tears, it had Taylor Swift lyrics. 10/10 absolutely brilliant speech by @JasonKelce," another fan wrote.

It also just so happens that Kelce is retiring after his 13th season, which is Swift’s lucky number.

One NFL reporter even suggested that Kelce made direct eye contact with his brother, Travis, when he said, "all too well."

Kelce and Swift’s relationship appears amicable, with Kelce even describing Swift as an "awesome, down-to-earth, genuine person" in an interview with NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe in February.

Swift appears to reciprocate the sentiment. During an episode of Travis and Jason’s podcast, "New Heights," Travis revealed to his brother that Swift "absolutely loved" Jason, according to a FOX 4 report.

The 36-year-old Kelce officially called it quits on March 4 at the Eagles' NovaCare Complex, ending a career in which he became not only one of the great centers of his era who played a key role in the franchise's lone Super Bowl championship but a beloved Philly personality and popular podcast host.

He was part of Philadelphia’s core four of stars that have experienced droughts and championship runs, multiple coaches and one of the worst collapses in the city’s sports history.

Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are the lone holdovers from former coach Andy Reid’s last season with the Eagles in 2012. Lane Johnson completes the four veteran anchors and was a rookie in former coach Chip Kelly’s first season in 2013.

Kelce is the first one to call it quits.

He went on to play 193 regular-season games for the Eagles.

"It has always been a goal of mine to play my whole career in one city," Kelce said. "I couldn’t have dreamt a better one if I tried."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.