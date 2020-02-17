Jeff Bezos giving $10 billion to fight climate change

article

Jeff Bezos on Monday committed $10 billion to tackle climate change.

The Amazon leader is launching the Bezos Earth Fund to explore new ways of responding to global warming and how to adapt to its impacts

He shared the news in an Instagram post saying "This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world."

Bezos called on everyone—corporations( big and small), world leaders, global organizations, and everyday people to pitch in and help save the planet.

