The search continues for a San Francisco radio station's popular morning show host.

Jeffrey Vandergrift, known to listeners of Wild 94.9 as JV, has been missing since Thursday when he was seen near his San Francisco home on King Street.

Police have said he is "at risk," although they have not elaborated.

Before his disappearance, the 54-year-old Vandergrift publicly shared that he had been coping with Lyme disease. He was diagnosed in 2021, he's said.

"Brain fog," dizziness, migraines and blurry vision were symptoms that he said have afflicted him.

Most cases of Lyme diseases are caught early and treated, but about 20% of patents develop chronic forms of the disease, according to the Bay Area Lyme Foundation Executive Director Linda Giampa.

On Monday, radio station Wild 94.9 said there has been no trackable activity on his phone and no activity on his credit cards or bank accounts.

"These updates are obviously incredibly worrisome, though we continue to hope and pray for better news," according to the statement posted on the station's website, its social media platforms and read on air.

Vandergrift is described as white, about 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, and bald with brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including on his arms and above his right ear, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants, police said.

People with possible information about his whereabouts can call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.