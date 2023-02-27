No leads in search of missing Wild 94.9 morning show host 'JV'

A San Francisco radio show host is still missing and on Monday his employer announced there has been no activity on his cell phone or credit cards.

Jeffrey Vandergrift, 54, was last seen at 10 p.m. Thursday at his home on King Street.

On Monday, his radio station, Wild 94.9, said there has been no trackable activity on his phone and no activity on his credit cards or bank accounts.

"These updates are obviously incredibly worrisome, though we continue to hope and pray for better news," according to the statement posted on the station's website, its social media platforms and read on air.

"JV is loved by everyone here at Wild 949 and iHeartMedia, and we know he is equally beloved by his Bay Area listening family," the statement reads. "We are asking for your continued prayers for both JV, his wife Natasha, and his entire family."

Vandergrift, host of The JV Show, is described as white, about 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, and bald with brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including on his arms and above his right ear, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants, police said.

Anyone who sees Vandergrift is asked to call 911 and report his location and description.

People with possible information about his whereabouts can call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.