JetBlue returns to Mineta San Jose International Airport with non-stop service to Boston

JetBlue Airways returned to Mineta San Jose International Airport on Thursday with daily nonstop services to Boston Logan International Airport.

This flight is JetBlue's only nonstop flight from San Jose. The airline had temporarily discontinued its service from the San Jose airport in April 2020 because of travel declines during the pandemic.

The nonstop flight to Boston is Mineta San Jose International Airport's first long-haul service resuming since the start of the pandemic.

"We're pleased to welcome the return of this nonstop service to Boston and thank our partners at JetBlue for this renewed investment," Mineta San Jose International Airport Director John Aitken said.

Aitken said the airport staff has been working hard to keep their airport safe throughout the pandemic.

"Resuming daily, long-haul service symbolizes a welcome return to normalcy," Aitken said. "We look forward seeing more travelers in our terminals as offerings continue to expand."

To book a nonstop flight from San Jose to Boston on JetBlue, people can visit https://www.jetblue.com/.