After a new Miss Texas USA was crowned this weekend, controversial anti-Semitic comments she allegedly made are resurfacing online. Some activists are now questioning why more wasn’t done to address the issue.

Miss Texas USA announced second runner-up, Allie Drake as the new 2022 titleholder Friday. This comes after the previous winner, R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss Universe in January, leaving the position up for grabs. Officials say the first runner-up declined, which put Allie next in line.

Her crowning soon came under fire when digital influencer and Jewish activist, Lizzy Savetsky shared a video denouncing a comment Allie allegedly made last July.

The comment was shared to Instagram by a fellow contestant and said, "@alliejdrake gives me the best compliments. 'You look like Anne Frank coming out of the Holocaust,' Lmaooo. Proud of u

Savetsky said the comment was an irresponsible use of a public platform.

"As a former pageant girl, I was third runner-up to Miss Teen Texas in 2002, I know that that title comes with a lot of responsibility. When you enter a pageant and you win a crown, you become a role model. Young girls look up to you. You have to be so cautious and calculated with the messages that you put out there and whether or not you like it, you have profound influence on impressionable minds," Savetsky said.

"This was an extremely irresponsible use of a platform by someone who is proudly smiling and wearing a crown, not to mention the fact that so much of what she said was not only hateful and ignorant, but just not factual," Savetsky continued.

In a statement, The Miss Texas USA organization said, "The Miss Texas USA organization and Miss Universe Organization are aware of an anti-Semitic comment that was posted on social media in July 2022, alleging that it was made by Allison Drake. Per sworn affidavit, this comment was not made by our current Miss Texas USA, Allison Drake. The Miss Texas USA organization denounces and condemns anti-Semitism, racism, bigotry, and all forms of discrimination."

Savetsky said regardless of whether Allie actually made the comments, she believes the Miss Texas USA Organization could've used the incident as a teaching moment.