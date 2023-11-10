Jewish families and allies rally against anti-Israel teachers union resolution

Jewish families, teachers and allies in Oakland on Friday will be hosting a rally to draw attention to a controversial resolution that was passed by the Oakland Educators association in response to the Israel- Hamas war.

The will be holding a news conference at 9:30 a.m. at Montclair Elementary School, which is closed for Veterans Day.

They are upset at a non-binding resolution which not only demands freedom for Palestine but puts all the blame of the current war on Israel. The resolution also erroneously says Israel is causing the genocide of the Palestinian people.

As the resolution reads in part: The resolution reads in part: "the Israeli government created an apartheid state and the Israeli government leaders have espoused genocidal rhetoric and policies against the people of Palestine."

The vote came on the heels of similar controversial messages on social media last weekend that caused a massive rift in the community.

The resolution, the Jewish family says, is one-sided, and uses triggering language, glossing over the complicated history the two countries share.

They fear this rhetoric will lead to more antisemitism at Oakland schools.

Some Jewish children now feel unsafe, parents and teachers say.

"There's a lot of hurt, shock and disbelief. It's short-sighted," said music teacher and OEA member Randy Porter. "Jewish families are going to pull out of this district. We don't need more families leaving the district."