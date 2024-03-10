Jewish UC Berkeley students plan rally to combat antisemitism

A group of Jewish students, alumni and faculty plan to rally at University of California Berkeley on Monday, as they say the university isn't doing enough to protect its Jewish community members and deal with antisemitism.

A group of 300 Cal are expected to flood the campus at 11:15 a.m. to "Liberate the Gate" in response to Sather Gate being blocked by pro-Palestinian protests in the past several weeks.

The Jewish groups say the environment at UC Berkeley has grown "increasingly hostile" towards the Jewish community since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Specifically, the groups say the university is selective when applying its policies to groups of protesters.

"When there was the riot, I went to the police station with one of the students who was spat on and called ‘dirty Jew’ repeatedly," said Hannah Schlacter, a UC Berkeley graduate student. "That's a feeling that I don't know how to describe, but it sends me the message that if i want to be safe, I have to go elsewhere"

Monday's student march isn’t the only effort to support the Jewish community on campus.

Professor Ron Hassner began a "lock-in" inside his office at 6 p.m. on Thursday. He says it's his way of persuading the university to do more to protect Jewish students.

"A week and a half ago, as many have heard, when a speaker came to campus to talk about the Israeli Gaza conflict, a mob of 200 masked students and non-students attacked a venue, harmed multiple students, damaged university property," Hassner told KTVU. "So, now students are worried. "

Hassner says he will stay there until the campus takes the "necessary" steps to prevent violence against students.

The university did not immediately comment on Sunday to KTVU's request.