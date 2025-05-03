Jobs reports show labor market still strong

Thursday and Friday's employment and unemployment reports were a big surprise, suggesting the U.S. economy is still a strong generator of jobs. Friday's job report sent the stock markets soaring.

"Surprisingly, surprisingly strong. A hundred and seventy-seven thousand job gain. The employment rates stayed pretty much the same at 4.2%," said employment lawyer and former EDD Director Michael Bernick.

And, get this. "So far, the DOGE impacts have been negligible. We had a loss, a very minor loss in Federal jobs," said Mr. Bernick.

It is much needed good economic news, in a sea of bad news, for President Trump. "So far, the tariffs haven't had the impact that has been suggested in much of the media narrative," said Bernick.

Even Thursday's jobless claims report showed no significant increases. "Shows the labor market, despite all the gloom and doom talk, all the claims that the economy is collapsing, at least the labor market is remaining strong," said the former EDD Director.

Some say that the Trump Administration's Bureau of Labor Statistics is ginning up the numbers. But to Bernick, the numbers, subject to revision, are to be relied on. "The fact is, it's a highly, highly professional organization, completely apart from politics," said Bernick

So, for now at least, consider this. "Despite all of this talk and some of the poll data concerning consumer sentiment going down, the stock market declining, employers indicating some hesitancy; despite all of that the labor market is remaining strong," said the employment lawyer.

However, the future of employment remains uncertain. "Perhaps, it doesn't reflect employment impacts that we we'll see in the next couple of months as consumers and companies have sort of loaded up before the tariffs. It may be, but we don't see anything yet in the data," said Bernick.

Health care remains, as usual, the big winner, with gains of more than 50,000 jobs. Transportation and warehousing also did well, but the tariffs have yet to fully kick in. "I think, going forward though, a lot will depend on how the tariff negotiations go," said Bernick

That is also very uncertain given the push back from key trading partners.

