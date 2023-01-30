Jogger spots dog trapped under rocks at SF's Ocean Beach

A jogger at San Francisco's Ocean Beach helped save a dog who was trapped under some large rocks.

The jogger was running along the beach when he heard a bark and decided to stop.

He was then surprised to find the dog's face looking up from the rocks.

He was in a place that normally wouldn't been seen by people walking by.

Animal control officers then raced to the scene and pulled the dog to safety.

It's still not clear how the dog became trapped.

The dog named, Gwen, was reunited with her family in Noe Valley.

