Join KTVU on Saturday at the Jack London Square Holiday Tree Lighting

Come ring in the season with KTVU on Saturday at The Jack London Square Holiday Tree Lighting in Oakland.

There will be live music, a laser light show and special guests including Santa and Frosty. KTVU's Andre Senior will be flipping the switch on the tree lights to welcome in the holiday season.

It’s also your last chance to donate to One Warm Coat.

The event is free and fun for the whole family.

The festivities start Saturday evening at 5:45 p.m. near "Plank" in Jack London Square.

Happy Holidays!