Judge delays dismissal of San Francisco police officer prosecution

Protesters on Wednesday demanded accountability for police officers involved in deadly shootings in the line of duty.

They blocked the Hall of Justice on Bryant Street for more than an hour, following a court hearing where District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' team moved to dismiss manslaughter charges against former San Francisco police officer Christopher Samayoa.

The former DA, Chesa Boudin, charged Samayoa with the 2017 shooting death of unarmed Keita O'Neil following a pursuit.

The judge accepted the dismissal butt stayed her ruling until March 7, in case the Attorney General's Office decides to pursue the case.

O'Neil's family says they're hoping the state steps in.

Jenkins, who didn’t appear in court, suggested in a February letter to AG Rob Bonta that the case never should have been brought, calling it a political move by the progressive Boudin.

Boudin has rejected Jenkins’ allegations.