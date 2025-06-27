Judge denies San Mateo County Sheriff Corpus' request to halt removal process

The Brief Supervisors say it's the second time this month that Corpus has been denied such a request by a judge. Corpus has maintained her innocence against the allegations of misconduct and violations of the law brought up against her. The judge ruled Corpus' effort to delay proceedings were not justified and that what she sought would violate Measure A.



A San Mateo County Superior Court judge has denied Sheriff Christina Corpus' request to halt her removal process through a temporary restraining order, county officials say.

Effort to block removal

What we know:

On Friday, San Mateo County's Board of Supervisors said this is the second time this month that a county superior court judge has denied such a request by the embattled sheriff.

Judge Nina Shapirshteyen ruled that Corpus' efforts to delay proceedings to oust her were not justified and that the restraining order she sought would have violated Measure A, which passed by 84% this past March. The measure gave the supervisors the power to fire an elected sheriff.

Earlier this week, the supervisors voted unanimously to oust Sheriff Corpus, who has been accused of misconduct, something she denies.

Following the vote, Corpus told reporters, she didn't do anything wrong, and her attorney indicated they intended to appeal the vote.

"She's not resigning," Corpus' attorney said after the vote.

A similar effort

In a news release today, the county supervisors reminded that Corpus launched a similar effort that was denied by a judge on June 9. They said the judge called her efforts "premature" given the process was still underway.

The board acknowledged the sheriff has the right to appeal their decision to oust her from office and that she may request a full evidentiary hearing.

"The Charter amendment grants the board removal authority until Dec. 31, 2028 to allow for the removal of a sheriff by the Board if it finds on a four-fifths vote that there is cause to do so," the board's statement read.

Cause is described by the board as violating the law related to a sheriff's duties, flagrant or repeated neglect of duties, misappropriation of public funds, willful falsification of documents or obstructing an investigation.

Obstructing the investigation of her conduct, as well as violating the law in her performance of duties is something Corpus is accused of by the board.

Aside from a voluminous report from a retired judge that detailed allegations of abuse of power and corruption, Corpus was also subject to an independent investigation, conducted by a law firm. The board based their decision to remove her from office on that investigation that has over 500 pages of evidence and 42 witness interviews.

Corpus has maintained her innocence, saying the effort to remove her is politically motivated and that her rights to due process have been violated.

