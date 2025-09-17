Judge dismisses 1 charge against former Antioch police officer

A federal judge has dismissed a felony charge against a former Antioch police officer who has repeatedly said that he has been retaliated against for trying to expose police corruption.

The East Bay Times reported that U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey White dismissed a deprivation of rights charge against Devon Wenger. But he still faces a charge of conspiring with two other former Antioch to deprive citizens of their civil rights.

White did not yet rule on a defense motion to throw out the conspiracy charge until after Wenger’s trial, which is occurring in his Oakland courtroom, the East Bay Times reported. That means even if a jury convicts Wenger, the judge may overrule it.

Wenger is one of 14 ex-Antioch and Pittsburg officers charged in August 2023 in a wide-ranging scandal ranging from excessive force to fraud.

Wenger was found guilty in April of distributing steroids. Wenger is the only remaining officer whose case remains unresolved.