Judge dismisses felony for Berkeley engineer convicted of poisoning coworker

The Brief An Alameda County Superior Court judge granted David Xu's petition to dismiss his felony conviction after he completed two years of probation. David Xu was convicted of poisoning his former co-worker with a carcinogenic heavy metal in 2019 while both worked at Berkeley Engineering and Research. Prosecutors and the victim opposed the petition, releasing video footage showing Xu pouring a substance into her water bottle.



An Alameda County Superior Court judge has granted a petition to dismiss the felony conviction of a 41-year-old Bay Area engineer who pleaded no contest to poisoning his co-worker's water bottle, despite objections from the victim.

According to SFGate, David Xu had his conviction dismissed on Monday after completing two years of probation.

Under California law, a judge is required to dismiss the poisoning charge if every condition of probation has been followed.

Xu was convicted of poisoning his former co-worker with a carcinogenic heavy metal in 2019 while the two worked together at Berkeley Engineering and Research.

Prosecutors and the victim opposed Xu's petition and released video showing Xu entering the victim's office before pouring a substance into her water bottle.

In addition to serving two years of probation, Xu served one day in jail.