Judge: Oakland McDonald's to stay closed for now after COVID-19 outbreak

A judge has ordered the McDonald's on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland should stay closed until the court rules on the owner's health safety practices, according to the East Bay Times.

Last week, employees sued saying dozens of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

The suit claims the owner didn't tell workers about an outbreak and failed to have them self-quarantine or practice social distancing.

The restaurant has been closed since May 26 when workers went on strike.

The owner says he has a re-opening plan that addresses the court’s concerns.

