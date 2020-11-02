Judge orders San Jose church to stop indoor services

A California judge has ordered a San Jose church to stop holding weekly indoor services for hundreds of people.

A judge on Monday granted Santa Clara County officials a restraining order against Calvary Chapel San Jose and Pastor Mike McClure.

The church has accrued more than $350,000 in fines for violating coronavirus shutdown orders. County officials last week filed for a restraining order against the church and McClure over the weekly services that attract about 600 people who don't wear masks or social distance.

Church attorney Mariah Gondeiro called the ruling "disappointing."