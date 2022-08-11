Scott Peterson hearing to decide whether convicted killer gets new trial

Prosecutors and attorneys for Scott Peterson are giving closing arguments at court Thursday morning which will determine if he gets a new trial.

The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. Watch the hearing above.

Peterson was convicted of killing his wife and their unborn son 20 years ago.

Peterson's attorneys accused a juror from the 2004 trial of misconduct for not saying she had been a victim of domestic violence.

The case was suspended after Peterson was exposed to COVID and his attorney tested positive.

The judge is not expected to announce a decision about a new trial before November.