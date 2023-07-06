July 4 revelers leave behind trash, fireworks from Fruitvale to Lake Tahoe

July 4 revelers left behind trash and fireworks from Oakland to the beaches of Lake Tahoe, causing city leaders and community groups to decry the mess and clean up the areas themselves.

Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo said two of his assistants picked up five truckloads of garbage from the streets of the Fruitvale neighborhood.

He shared photos of a truck filled with cardboard and plastic debris left in a pile on the sidewalk.

And in Tahoe, Fourth of July crowds left boxes, beach chairs and other garbage along the beach at Zephyr Cove.

Active Norcal shared video of beer cans and bottles strewn across the sand.

The group Keep Tahoe Blue said volunteers came out on Wednesday to clean up the beach and the lake.