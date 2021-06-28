July 4th recipes to make sparks fly

article

Easy Marinated Flank Steak with "Zippy Sauce"

MAKES 4 SERVINGS

Prep Time: 30 minutes | Cook Time: 20 minutes

Let me tell you a bit about my in-laws. My mother-in-law is the queen of marinades . . . she marinates everything! Just like her, I love a good marinade, but unlike her, I love some spicy heat in mine. Now, about my father-in-law. Flank steak is his favorite thing to cook, especially on the grill, but when his daughter married a chef, he started questioning his grilling skills. Michael, trust me: You are a fabulous grill master (now it’s in writing)—I’m here to tell you that if you know how to do something well, never question it! Here’s my stick-to-what-I-know spin on my mother-in-law’s marinade, and I hope you love it. If you prefer a spicier flavor, add more jalapeños. By the way, the "zippy sauce" I serve on the side can go on everything. (Maybe not on ice cream—but prove me wrong!) It’s also a great vegan option to add interest to any side dish. It goes beautifully on tofu, eggplant, or quinoa, and I’m sure you’ll find even more killer combos for its use.

For the marinated steak

¼ cup olive oil

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon chili powder

1 (1½- to 2-pound) flank steak



For the zippy sauce

2 jalapeños, seeded, if desired, and coarsely chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

1 cup arugula

½ cup fresh mint leaves

½ cup fresh parsley leaves

1 garlic clove, peeled

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

½ cup olive oil

MARINATE THE STEAK: In a gallon-size zip-top bag, combine the olive oil, honey, vinegar, pepper, salt, smoked paprika, and chili powder. Put the steak in the bag, seal it, and massage it a little to get the meat fully covered with marinade. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours.



MAKE THE SAUCE: In a food processor, combine the jalapeños with the lemon juice and pulse to finely chop, then transfer to a medium bowl.

In the food processor, combine the arugula, mint, parsley, garlic, cumin, salt, pepper, and olive oil and pulse until the mixture looks like pesto. Transfer this mixture to the bowl with the jalapeños and mix it

all together. Transfer to an airtight container and store in the fridge until serving time. (The longer the zippy sauce sits, the more the flavors meld and bloom, making it more delicious.)

Heat a grill until it’s nice and hot. Carefully place the marinated flank steak on the grill. Cook, uncovered, for 7 to 8 minutes. You want to really caramelize that honey in the marinade and get some nice dark grill marks. Using tongs, carefully flip the steak and cook for 7 to 8 minutes more for medium-rare (a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the steak should read 130°F).



Transfer the steak to a large cutting board and let it rest for 15 minutes so the juices redistribute.

Then cut the meat into thin strips against the grain for maximum tenderness. Spoon the zippy sauce over the steak and enjoy!



NOTE: When cooking meats, a good rule of thumb is to rest the meat for the same amount of time that it cooked to ensure that the juices have enough time to redistribute and allow the proteins to relax.

Every-Occasion Potato Salad with Bacon-Mustard Vinaigrette

MAKES 4 SERVINGS

Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cook Time: 30 minutes

Looking through my list of recipes for this book, I wouldn’t blame you if you worried that I might have a split personality! I jump around from vegan and salad recipes to full-fat recipes and red meats. But one thing I’ve learned in life is that there’s a time to indulge and a time to have kale salads with dressings on the side. You have to have the yin with the yang. This is my non-mayo-based potato salad. I dress it with a tangy vinaigrette and with the bacon on top, and it is absolutely incredible. Like my mashed potatoes (see page 208) and a lot of my other veggie recipes, this recipe leans hard on good technique. Caramelizing the potatoes from top to bottom on a blistering-hot baking sheet is key. Adding the dressing while the potatoes are hot is the step that makes all the difference. It turns these spud sponges into a culinary flavor bomb.



1 (12-ounce) package sliced bacon

2 pounds red, purple, and/or yellow creamer potatoes (the littlest ones you can find)

2 tablespoons salt

3 tablespoons chopped jarred pepperoncini

2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

2 teaspoons olive oil

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1⁄2 cup chopped fresh chives

1⁄4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Cut the bacon into 1⁄2-inch-wide pieces and cook in a large skillet over medium heat until evenly brown, crisp, and cooked. Drain the fat, reserving 1⁄4 cup in the pan. Set the cooked bacon aside in a large bowl and leave the pan with the reserved fat on the stove with the heat turned off.

Rinse the potatoes and put them in a large pot with the salt. Add enough water to cover the potatoes by 2 inches, bring to a boil, and cook until fork-tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain the potatoes. If they are larger than bite-size, cut them in half or quarters.

Add the pepperoncini, mustards, vinegar, maple syrup, olive oil, and pepper to the bowl with the bacon and whisk until combined.

Heat the reserved bacon fat over high heat until melted and hot. Add the potatoes and, using a spatula, smash about one-third to half of them into the bacon fat. Reduce the heat to medium-high and cook the potatoes, undisturbed, until nicely browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn the heat off and pour the dressing over the potatoes in the pan. Add the bacon, chives, and parsley and gently toss to evenly coat the potatoes. Serve this potato salad warm or at room temp.

NOTE: If you store the potato salad in the fridge for later, try to bring it to room temp before serving; the flavors are more alive and vibrant at room temp than when cold.

Excerpted from THE NO-FUSS FAMILY COOKBOOK: Simple Recipes for Everyday Life © 2021 by Ryan Scott. Photography © 2021 by Chris Andre