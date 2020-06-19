Junipero Serra, Francis Scott Key statues toppled in San Francisco Golden Gate Park

Two statues in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park were toppled on Friday, apparently the latest in the global trend of protesters looking to dismantle symbols of racist historical figures.

Both Francis Scott Key and Junipero Serra came tumbling down as documented on social media.

Key, the composer of "The Star Spangled Banner" back in 1814, was also known to have owned slaves. That monument was located near the de Young Museum.

The Junipero Serra statue located in the park's music concourse dates back to 1907.

Many have criticized the missionary for the oppression, forced conversions and devastation of native cultures.

Across town, a statue of Christopher Columbus was preemptively removed on Thursday from near Coit Tower before any activists could get to it. The statue was placed in storage at an undisclosed location.

City officials got word that protesters planned to topple the statue on Friday, but it appears they made other plans.