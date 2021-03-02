Just in case: CDC shares tips on surviving a zombie apocalypse

article

If you thought 2020 was bad, how about a zombie apocalypse in 2021?

Yearly-horoscope.org broke down some of the famous prophecies of Nostradamus, a French physician best known for his book Les Prophéties, which allegedly predicted future events. One of the predictions is that 2021 will be the year that a zombie apocalypse will take over -- so you better be prepared!

He predicted that a Russian scientist will allegedly create a biological weapon and produce a virus that can turn humankind into zombies, making humans extinct in the near future.

"Few young people: half−dead to give a start. Dead through spite, he will cause the others to shine, And in an exalted place some great evils to occur: Sad concepts will come to harm each one, Temporal dignified, the Mass to succeed. Fathers and mothers dead of infinite sorrows, Women in mourning, the pestilent she−monster: The Great One to be no more, all the world to end."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now hoping to get you as prepared as possible just in case flesh-eating zombies become our number one enemy this year.

The CDC says you should prepare for a zombie takeover the same way you would any natural disaster.

"There are all kinds of emergencies out there that we can prepare for. Take a zombie apocalypse for example," according to a CDC blog post. "You may laugh now, but when it happens you’ll be happy you read this, and hey, maybe you’ll even learn a thing or two about how to prepare for a real emergency."

The first thing you'll need is an emergency kit, which should consist of:

Water (1 gallon per person per day)

Food (stock up on non-perishable items that you eat regularly)

Medications (this includes prescription and non-prescription meds)

Tools and Supplies (utility knife, duct tape, battery powered radio, etc.)

Sanitation and Hygiene (household bleach, soap, towels, etc.)

Clothing and Bedding (a change of clothes for each family member and blankets)

Important documents (copies of your driver’s license, passport, and birth certificate to name a few)

First Aid supplies (although you’re a goner if a zombie bites you, you can use these supplies to treat basic cuts and lacerations that you might get during a tornado or hurricane)

Once you have your emergency kit, come up with a family emergency plan, which can also come in handy during floods, hurricanes, or earthquakes:

Identify the types of emergencies that are possible in your area. Besides a zombie apocalypse, this may include floods, tornadoes, or earthquakes. If you are unsure contact your local Red Cross chapter for more information.

Pick a meeting place for your family to regroup in case zombies invade your home…or your town evacuates because of a hurricane. Pick one place right outside your home for sudden emergencies and one place outside of your neighborhood in case you are unable to return home right away.

Identify your emergency contacts. Make a list of local contacts like the police, fire department, and your local zombie response team. Also identify an out-of-state contact that you can call during an emergency to let the rest of your family know you are ok.

Plan your evacuation route. When zombies are hungry they won’t stop until they get food (i.e., brains), which means you need to get out of town fast! Plan where you would go and multiple routes you would take ahead of time so that the flesh eaters don’t have a chance! This is also helpful when natural disasters strike and you have to take shelter fast.

If zombies did start roaming the streets, the CDC says they are ready to respond with technical assistance to cities, states, or international partners dealing with a zombie infestation.

