Juvenile pistol-whipped, shot during memorial in Oakland

A juvenile was pistol-whipped and shot by two armed suspects on Thursday night in Oakland, according to police.

The police department said officers were dispatched to the 8400 block of Birch Street around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

When officers arrived in the area, they found multiple casings and several vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.

Shortly after, officers were notified that a gunshot victim was heading to a local hospital. Officers went to the hospital and located a juvenile victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The victim told police they were attending a memorial for a friend when they were pistol-whipped and shot by two armed suspects.

The victim was listed in stable condition, police said.