Juvenile pistol-whipped, shot during memorial in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - A juvenile was pistol-whipped and shot by two armed suspects on Thursday night in Oakland, according to police.
The police department said officers were dispatched to the 8400 block of Birch Street around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.
When officers arrived in the area, they found multiple casings and several vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.
Shortly after, officers were notified that a gunshot victim was heading to a local hospital. Officers went to the hospital and located a juvenile victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.
The victim told police they were attending a memorial for a friend when they were pistol-whipped and shot by two armed suspects.
The victim was listed in stable condition, police said.