Juvenile wounded in San Francisco shooting

article

A juvenile was wounded in a shooting in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The San Francisco Police Department said that at around 2:44 p.m., officers were called to 37th Ave. and Santiago St. regarding a shooting.

At the scene is where they found the juvenile victim with an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were immediately available.