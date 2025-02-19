Juvenile wounded in San Francisco shooting
SAN FRANCISCO - A juvenile was wounded in a shooting in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
The San Francisco Police Department said that at around 2:44 p.m., officers were called to 37th Ave. and Santiago St. regarding a shooting.
At the scene is where they found the juvenile victim with an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No further details were immediately available.