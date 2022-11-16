Karen Bass expected to be first female mayor of Los Angeles, AP projects

Karen Bass is expected to be Los Angeles' next mayor, the Associated Press projects.

The projected winner's announcement came just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, after the latest results from LA County's registrar-recorder's office had Bass holding 53.06% of votes, with Rick Caruso garnering 46.94%.

The two candidates were locked in a tie as votes were counted from Election Day. Caruso was initially leading Bass for several days. Numbers released by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on Nov. 10 showed Caruso leading Bass by just over 2,000 votes, with 1,452,192 ballots counted. But by Nov. 14, Bass had expanded her lead by having more than 29,000 votes over Caruso.

Bass will become the first female mayor of Los Angeles, and the second Black person to hold office.

Bass held a comfortable lead in the polls just a month ago, but recent surveys ahead of Election Day show that Caruso has closed the gap considerably. Bass led Caruso 45% to 41% in a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll conducted from Oct. 25-31 -- co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times -- with the gap within the margin of error. A Southern California News Group poll from Oct. 15-17 found a 3-point lead for Caruso, which was also within the margin of error.

Crime and homelessness have been the top issues facing voters in LA.

During the campaign, Bass said she would declare homelessness a local state of emergency on day one. She plans to house 15,000 people by the end of her first year, as well as build more temporary, affordable, and permanent housing. Her goals also include ending street encampments, reduce homelessness and focus on mental health and substance abuse services.

Bass’ take on crime focuses on crime prevention and building safer communities. During a FOX 11 debate, she said her focus is to prevent crime from even happening. In early September, Bass' home was broken into, and two guns were stolen. Bass called the incident "very traumatic" and said her sense of safety was shattered. Over the years, Bass had supported bills to get illegal guns off the streets and with the recent break-in, some Angelenos were surprised she owned guns.

She says as mayor, she would launch the Office of Community Safety to help create stronger communities and build relationships between the public and private sectors, that she says in time will help prevent crime.

Bass' campaign has also highlighted her work as an activist before holding elected office. In 1990, she founded the nonprofit Community Coalition, with the goal of transforming social and economic conditions in South Los Angeles

Bass was endorsed by top political leaders including President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris, President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Bernie Sanders.

She is a six-term U.S. Congresswoman, represents California's 37th congressional district, is chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and was on then-President elect Joe Biden’s shortlist for vice president.