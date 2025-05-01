Decades-old San Francisco cold case prompts $100k reward in renewed effort

article

The Brief Karl Holmberg was fatally stabbed during an attack in Hayes Valley more than 30 years ago The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $100K reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction in the case Officials didn't provide any information about potential suspects



Authorities are bringing renewed attention to a homicide in San Francisco more than 30 years ago that has since gone cold, offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

The backstory:

It was a Saturday night when 30-year-old Karl Holmberg was fatally stabbed in San Francisco's Hayes Valley neighborhood.

On Aug. 3, 1991, Holmberg was attacked by a group of men on Hayes and Laguna Streets around 9:40 p.m.

During the attack, one of the assailants stabbed Holmberg, police said.

Holmberg was able to walk a block over to Fell Street before collapsing, police said. He was brought to San Francisco General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if Holmberg was specifically targeted or if he knew his assailants.

Authorities did not share a possible motive nor the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

It's also unclear how many men were in the group that attacked Holmberg, according to police.

Officials didn't provide any information describing the suspects involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the cold case is asked to contact San Francisco Police Department investigator Thomas Newland at (415) 553-1145 during business hours or (415) 553-1071 after hours.

Anonymous reporting is also available at (415) 575-4444.

