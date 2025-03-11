Katie Porter enters California governor's race

The Brief Former Democratic Rep. Katie Porter announced on Tuesday she is running for governor of California. She joins a long list of prominent candidates vying for the governor's office, including Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former state Senate Leader Toni Atkins and former state Controller Betty Yee.



Former Democratic Rep. Katie Porter announced on Tuesday she is running for governor of California, adding another prominent name to an already crowded field of candidates.

Porter made the announcement about 6 a.m. via a video on her X account.

"What California needs now is a little bit of hope and a whole lot of grit, fresh blood and new ideas, leaders with the backbone to fight for what’s right," Porter said. "That’s why I am running for governor."

Porter joins a long list of prominent candidates vying for the governor's office, including Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former state Senate Leader Toni Atkins and former state Controller Betty Yee.

The backstory:

Porter, a former law professor and student of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, secured a Republican-held district in Southern California in 2018, which she held onto for three terms before launching an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate in 2023.

She gained notoriety during President Donald Trump's first term for her method of questioning public officials and business leaders during congressional hearings, often using a whiteboard to illustrate her points.