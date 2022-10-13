Kiely Rodni died from accidental drowning, coroner says

article

Kiely Rodni, a teen whose body was found in a reservoir two weeks after she disappeared from Truckee, died accidentally by drowning, a coroner said Thursday.

The 16-year-old disappeared in August after attending a party at a campground. Her body and car were found in the Prosser Creek Reservoir by volunteers.

Foul play was ruled out as a possible factor in her death.

"The Coroner’s Division of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has ruled the death of Kiely Mai Rodni as accidental," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "This ruling is based on the pathologist’s finding that her death was the result of drowning and that there was no other information to suggest she was the victim of foul play."

The search for Rodni became a national story over the summer. At one point early in the investigation, law enforcement said they were treating the missing person case as a possible abduction.

This is a developing story.