Kiely Rodni: Divers find Honda presumed to belong to missing Truckee teen

article

Volunteer divers on Monday confirmed they found the submerged car of a missing 16-year-old girl, but that officials will have to formally determine if the remains inside belong to Kiely Rodni.

Douglas Bishop and Nick Rinn, divers with Adventures with Purpose, outlined how they were able to find Kiely's 2013 silver Honda CRV in 14 feet of water in the Prosser Reservoir, and then marked it with a magnet on Sunday. They then called authorities and Kiely's family to let them know the somber news.

"Dad and Grandpa were on scene in minutes," Bishop said.

The coroner's office will have to positively ID the body, which the divers presume belongs to the teen.

The reservoir is near a large party that Kiely attended with hundreds of others on Aug. 6 – the last day she was seen near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.

Her friend, Sami Smith, was at the party with her and said Kiely had been planning to spend the night at the campground.

"I know that she wasn’t in the right mindset or state to drive. And if she were to have driven, she wouldn’t have made it far," Smith told KOVR-TV.

Friends and family feared she had been kidnapped.

Her phone had been out of service since the party, and her Honda not been found until this weekend.

Marine units from three local sheriff’s offices searched the reservoir. The search grew to a wide area of California and Nevada and involved at least 16 local, state and federal enforcement agencies. Dozens of family and friends also searched and offered a $50,000 reward.

"As tragic as this is, you know, we're providing answers for families," Bishop said. "We're helping law enforcement, close cases. That's a positive thing."