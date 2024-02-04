Killer Mike detained at Grammys, escorted away in handcuffs: video

article

Killer Mike was reportedly detained at the 2024 Grammy Awards after getting into some sort of altercation Sunday evening.

Video posted on X by a staff writer from The Hollywood Reporter shows the rapper, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, being escorted from an event in handcuffs.

Someone in the video asks, "Mike, are you serious?"

"Yeah, yeah I’m serious," Killer Mike can be heard saying as he walks away.

The Atlanta native and hip hop icon won three Grammys earlier in the evening: best rap song ("Scientists and Engineers" featuring André 3000), best rap album ("Michael") and best rap performance ("Scientists and Engineers" featuring André 3000).

According to TMZ, Killer Mike wasn’t arrested, but he was detained while authorities sort out what happened between him and a security guard.

Killer Mike is known not just for his influence in music, but also for his advocacy for Atlanta. He also owns a growing empire of barbershops.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.