Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until MON 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
9
High Wind Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flood Watch
until MON 3:00 AM PST, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from SUN 11:16 AM PST until SUN 9:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until SUN 10:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose

Killer Mike detained at Grammys, escorted away in handcuffs: video

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
KTVU FOX 2
86abe16c- article

Killer Mike, winner of the "Best Rap Performance" award for "Scientists & Engineers" attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Peacock Theater on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Expand

LOS ANGELES - Killer Mike was reportedly detained at the 2024 Grammy Awards after getting into some sort of altercation Sunday evening.

Video posted on X by a staff writer from The Hollywood Reporter shows the rapper, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, being escorted from an event in handcuffs.

Someone in the video asks, "Mike, are you serious?"

"Yeah, yeah I’m serious," Killer Mike can be heard saying as he walks away.

RELATED: 2024 Grammys: Tracy Chapman, Luke Combs to perform 'Fast Car' duet

The Atlanta native and hip hop icon won three Grammys earlier in the evening: best rap song ("Scientists and Engineers" featuring André 3000), best rap album ("Michael") and best rap performance ("Scientists and Engineers" featuring André 3000).

According to TMZ, Killer Mike wasn’t arrested, but he was detained while authorities sort out what happened between him and a security guard.

Killer Mike is known not just for his influence in music, but also for his advocacy for Atlanta. He also owns a growing empire of barbershops.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.