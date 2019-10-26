Killing in San Jose marks city's 31st homicide of the year

A man was shot and killed Saturday night, and a second man wounded, in downtown San Jose, police said, the city's 31st homicide of 2019.

Police were told about 5:26 p.m. Saturday that two men had been shot near the intersection of East Santa Clara Street and Fifth Avenue, Officer Gina Tepoorten said in a release.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital; one of them was pronounced dead and the other is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Tepoorten said.

The names of the victims were not released Saturday night.

The motive behind and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation Saturday night, said Tepoorten, adding that no suspects have been identified or apprehended.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Sgt. Ali Miri or Detective Gabriel Cuenca at (408) 277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.

