Kincade Fire 100% contained, initial damage assessments completed

The 77,758-acre Kincade Fire is 100% contained Cal Fire reported on Wednesday.

The massive vegetation fire that raged for two weeks in parts of Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties was contained one-day ahead of schedule.

In all 374 structures were destroyed, 174 of which were residential.

Permit Sonoma has completed 1,388 initial damage assessments of Sonoma County structures impacted by the Kincade Fire.

The Rapid Evaluation Safety Assessment, known as RESA, began Friday and ended Monday, Permit Sonoma spokeswoman Maggie Fleming said Wednesday.

There were 976 "green" damaged but still safe and habitable structures, 373 "red" structures that pose an imminent threat to life or safety and may not be inhabited and 39 "yellow" restricted use structures with the risk of damage in all or part of the structure, according to Permit Sonoma.

The RESA inspections occur before homes and business owners are allowed to re-enter damaged structures. The assessments were done by air and on the ground.

Even buildings that are tagged "inspected" or "restricted" use may have unsafe areas in or around them, Permit Sonoma officials said. The agency's office is at 2550 Ventura Ave. in Santa Rosa. It's open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Wednesdays 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. for property owners to obtain resources and apply for assistance.

The county will post a map Thursday showing where the green, yellow and red structures are located in the county. The Kincade Fire damage was largely confined to the Healdsburg, Geyserville and Windsor areas and points east toward The Geysers and Napa and Lake counties.

KTVU contributed to this report.