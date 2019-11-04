Kincade Fire repopulation update: All evacuation warnings and orders lifted

article

All of the evacuation orders and warnings for the Kincade Fire have been lifted by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Monday. The 77,758 acre fire broke out the evening of October 23 near Geyserville. It is 80% contained.

In addition to lifting the evacuation warnings, as of 3 p.m. Monday, all checkpoints have been removed and vehicle passes are no longer required. However, the sheriff's office said deputies will continue to provide additional security checks for the burned areas.

According to Cal Fire, the Kincade Fire has destroyed 374 structures, 174 of which were homes. 60 structures were damaged, 34 of those were residential.

Officials expect full containment of the fire by Thursday.

One of the more remarkable stories with this fire, compared to past California wildfires is that there were no civilian fatalities or injuries.

Sheriff's officials note the burn area is under a public health order due to hazards created by the fire. You can find more information at https://socoemergency.org/. The county has provided a number of safety tips for returning back home, which can be found on the following website. https://socoemergency.org/return-safely/

Advertisement

NO RESTRICTIONS

The evacuation warnings are lifted in the following areas:

Zone 1C

The Briggs Ranch Road Area. North of Hwy 128. South of the Sonoma

County/Lake County Line. West of Ida-Clayton Road. East of Zone 1D.



ZONE 2

North of Hwy 128. East of Ida-Clayton Road. West of the Sonoma

County/Lake County/Napa County Line.



ZONE 3C

The Chalk Hill Road Area. North of Faught Road. South of Hwy 128.

East of Zone 3D. West of Zone 5B.



ZONE 5B

The Franz Valley Road Area. North of but not including Porter Creek

Road, Mark West Springs Road, & Shiloh Meadow Road. West of Zone 2/Zone

21.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.