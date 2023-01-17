Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddleboards

Many people in Livermore have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting at least one person to break out a paddleboard to get around.

The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded.

The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway Street was hit especially hard

Neighbors reported six inches of water in their homes

Neighbors say they haven't experienced anything like this before

"It was raining very hard last night," Mark Kinnard said. "But we didn't think we'd wake up to see this."



Neighbors spent the day cleaning up the flood damage.

Crews were also called to the neighborhood to tow stranded cars.