Koala naming contest at SF Zoo to raise money for Australia

A naming contest for a koala at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens aims to raise money for wildlife affected by the bushfires in Australia.

A two-year-old koala recently made its debut at the zoo after coming from the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens following a recommendation from the Koala Species Survival Plan, according to a statement from the zoo.

He will be at the Koala Crossing habitat with the zoo's female Cynthia. People who want to participate in the naming contest can donate any amount to the zoo, which will give all proceeds to the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund.

Donations can be made online at the zoo's website. The zoo is trying to raise as much money as possible for the emergency fund. The contest ends Jan. 31.

"This is a critical time when we must all band together, and it is our hope that this contest will encourage people to help," Tanya Peterson, CEO and executive director of the San Francisco Zoological Society said, in a statement.