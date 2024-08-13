Koolfi Creamery in San Leandro burglarized
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A popular East Bay ice cream shop was the target of a burglary.
Alameda County sheriff's deputies were called to Koolfi Creamery and Cafe on MacArthur Boulevard in San Leandro just before 4:30 a.m. Monday, where they found signs of forced entry.
A neighboring business had also been broken into, deputies said.
The owner said that deputies arrived quickly once security cameras detected the burglary. She said she is working to determine the extent of the losses.