KTVU talent share their New Year's Eve traditions

We asked KTVU's Claudine Wong, Mike Mibach and Allie Rasmus how they ring in the new year, or their fondest New Year's celebration.

Claudine Wong’s Favorite NYE Tradition

My favorite New Year's tradition is to take a New Year's Day hike. After working mornings for so many years I don't often stay up to watch the ball drop, but I love starting the year off outside, taking in the gorgeous views you can get here in the Bay Area, getting some exercise and enjoying the fresh air and a fresh start!

Mike Mibach’s Favorite NYE Memory

I went to high school in San Francisco. And so every New Year’s Eve my friends and I would travel on down to San Francisco’s Union Square to count down the New Year. Thousands of people, wild, but always a safe night. They canceled this event years back (not my doing) but it’s one I’ll never forget! Maybe one day they’ll bring it back!

Happy New Year and cheers to a great 2022!!

Allie Rasmus’ Favorite NYE Tradition

No matter where I am or with whom I’m celebrating, I always stay up until the countdown at midnight. I ALWAYS have twelve grapes handy for me and my family members to eat right at midnight. It’s a Spanish tradition that many Latin-American countries have as well, and my family in Mexico has done it for as long as I can remember. Here’s how it works: right at midnight (and theoretically, with each strike of the clock bell) we eat one grape, and make one wish to go with it for the coming year. I like to think about my wishes ahead of time just to be prepared – twelve seconds goes by very quickly!