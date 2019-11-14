KTVU's investigative team wins three 1st place journalism awards

article

KTVU's investigative team, 2 Investigates, will receive three first-place journalism awards on Thursday, the most of any Bay Area television station.

The awards, handed out by the Society of Professional Journalists of Northern California, are in the investigative, community and explanatory journalism categories.

The specfic stories are:

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING (TV/video): Candice Nguyen, Lisa Fernandez, Tony Hodrick, Chandler Landon for their jail gender discrimination investigation about the treatment of incarcerated women.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM (TV/video): Candice Nguyen, Tony Hodrick and Chandler Landon for “Small City, Big Problems,” an in-depth series of stories on misconduct and abuses of power within the Vallejo Police Department.

EXPLANATORY JOURNALISM (TV/video): Brooks Jarosz, Lisa Fernandez and Chandler Landon for “Police blocking release of personnel files,” about how police departments were complying with — or fighting — new California transparency laws.

This is the 34th annual "excellence in journalism awards" ceremony held by the SPJ Norcal. This year, Joe Eskenazi of Mission Local was named "Journalist of the Year."

The Society of Professional Journalists is dedicated to encouraging the free practice of journalism and stimulating high standards of ethical behavior.

Founded in 1909, SPJ now has roughly 6,000 members. The organization works to inspire and educate current and future journalists through professional development and protects First Amendment guarantees of freedom of speech and press through its advocacy efforts.

For the full list of winners, click here.